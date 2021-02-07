http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/0KuS6wcuiEg/

Rocker Marilyn Manson has been dropped by his manager and has been pulled from AMC, and STARZ TV shows after his ex-fiancé actress and HBO’s Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood claims anti-Semitic abuse.

Wood, who earlier this week accused Manson of “grooming” her when she was a teen, and abusing her for years, took to social media on Friday to share more details about her alleged abuse, according to a report by Daily Mail.

The HBO star claims that Manson hurled anti-Semitic abuse at her by calling her a “Jew” in a “derogatory manner,” and told her it was better that her mother had converted to Judaism and did not have Jewish descent because it meant Wood wasn’t “blood Jewish.”

“My mother is Jewish and I was raised with the religion,” wrote Wood in one of her now deleted Instagram Stories. “Because she converted and wasn’t of Jewish decent, he would say things like, ‘that’s better’ because I wasn’t ‘blood Jewish.’”

“I was called a ‘Jew’ in a derogatory manner,” added Wood in another Instagram Story. “He would draw swastikas over my bedside table when he was mad at me.”

The 33-year-old actress also accused Manson of having used the N-word.

“I heard the ‘n’ word over and over,” she wrote. “Everyone around him was expected to laugh and join in. If you did not or (god forbid) called him out, you were singled out and abused more. I have never been more scared in my life.”

Wood also claims that Manson has three Nazi tattoos, and shared images of Manon to her Instagram Story, circling the tattoos on his arms that she says are Nazi symbols.

“He did not have these tattoos when we started dating,” the actress further clarified.

Wood went on to comment say that she and Manson — whose real name is Brian Warner — had never engaged in “BDSM” or “kinky sex.”

“Brian and I never never had a ‘BDSM’ relationship,” she said. “We didn’t even have ‘kinky’ sex. We weren’t having sexual intercourse when I was being tortured, before or after. I thought I was going to die the entire time.”

After Wood accused Manson on Monday, at least 11 other women have come forward with physical and sexual abuse allegations against the rocker.

Manson has denied all of the allegations, which he referred to as “distortions of reality.”

Following the allegations, the rocker was dropped by his record label Loma Vista Recordings, as well as his talent agency Creative Artists Agency. On Friday, his long-time manager Tony Ciulla dropped him as a client after 25 years.

The hit Starz fantasy drama American Gods has also dropped Manson from its cast, announcing that “Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse. Due to the allegations made against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season,” the show said in a statement on Twitter.

Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse. pic.twitter.com/trXVFd6KFO — American Gods US (@americangodsus) February 2, 2021

AMC networks has also announced that Manson’s upcoming episode in the show Creepshow will not air.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

