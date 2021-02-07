https://www.dailywire.com/news/morgan-wallen-sister-slams-cancel-culture-following-brothers-deplatforming

The sister of country music star Morgan Wallen posted a lengthy Instagram message concerning her brother’s recent deplatforming over a video taped by a neighbor showing Wallen saying the N-word after a night out in Nashville.

Ashlyne Wallen blasted the online hatred toward her brother and ripped the phenomenon of cancel culture for leaving “no room for forgiveness and growth.”

“‘There are only 3 things you should ever do about a mistake: admit it, learn from it, and don’t repeat it,’” Ashlyn’s post started. “Cancel culture is the worst thing that has come out of our digital world. It leaves no room for forgiveness and growth, in turn, leaving no opportunity for individuals who have made mistakes to learn from them. If you make a mistake or do something stupid then apologize, correct your mistake, and learn through personal growth.”

“The world we live in thrives off drama and bringing others down. I refuse to be part of that,” her post continued. “If my family or my friends make a mistake and apologize, I’m going to listen, accept it, and expect them to learn from their mistake. Someone who is truly sorry should be forgiven — not continuously bashed. Your past mistakes do not define you; it is how you choose to move forward that does.”

“While our digital world connects us in a wonderful way, it also does the opposite. It gives many a platform to spew hate at others. It is easy to say something behind the safety of a screen — anyone can do it. But, those receiving the comments are people, too,” Ashlyn wrote.

“I know my brother,” she said. “He is my best friend. And although what he said was completely unacceptable, I know that it did not come from a place of hate or malicious intent.”

Ashlyn vouched for her brother’s character and emphasized that criticism aimed at educating Wallen, enabling him to grown and learn from his mistake, should “continue.” Remarks made out of “pure hatred” from people who do not know her brother at all, she said, are “unwarranted.”

Last week, TMZ published the video reportedly recorded by a neighbor showing Wallen using expletives and the N-word after a night out in Nashville with friends.

TMZ reported:

Morgan Wallen returned home Sunday from a rowdy night with friends, and as he walked up his driveway he hurled the n-word and other profanities, it’s all on video and Wallen is remorseful. The country star and a group of buddies had just spent a night out in Nashville. When they arrived at Morgan’s home at around midnight, they were extremely loud … honking horns and talking loudly … loud enough to piss off neighbors. One of the neighbors began recording the antics. As Morgan appears to stumble toward his house, he tells someone to watch over a guy in his group. He says … “take care of this p****-ass mother******” — and then goes on to say, “take care of this p****-ass n*****” … before finally heading in.

Wallen released a statement of apology and a promise to “do better.” “I’m embarrassed and sorry,” the “7 Summers” singer said. “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Following the video, Wallen’s music was removed from numerous platforms.

The Daily Wire reported:

Wallen’ music was pulled by Cumulus Media. The country music heavyweight sent a directive to all of its 400-plus stations to remove Wallen’s songs from their playlists “effective immediately,” Variety reported. iHeartRadio, Entercom, cable network CMT, satellite service SiriusXM, and streaming service Pandora have all also removed the 27-year-old’s songs. Variety noted that Wallen’s music is not currently appearing on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, too. Nashville-based label Big Loud has suspended their contract with Wallen “indefinitely.” Additionally, as reported by the New York Post, Wallen “has been disqualified from performing at or receiving any recognition during the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards.”

Related: SiriusXM, Pandora, CMT, iHeartRadio Pull Morgan Wallen Music Following N-Word Video Recorded By Neighbor

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

