There was a streaker at the Super Bowl but the audience at home didn’t see it:

There should be a show-us-the-streaker threshold. When the score is this lopsided, we get to see that run and tackle. So to speak. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 8, 2021

But the footage — sadly — was on Twitter:

Everybody is coming to Twitter to see video footage of the streaker 😂 #SuperBowl — Connor Phelps (@ConnorPhelps5) February 8, 2021

Have a watch:

The #SuperBowl streaker has more yards than the Chiefs tonight 😤 pic.twitter.com/6JMeGNSEMR — BroBible (@BroBible) February 8, 2021

But listen to the radio call by Kevin Harlan. He “absolutely nailed” it:

Kevin Harlan absolutely nailed the streaker call pic.twitter.com/b39wmGTiG2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 8, 2021

Welcome to Tampa!

Quite a look from the Super Bowl streaker pic.twitter.com/2azljIoXFA — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) February 8, 2021

Ande saw the close-up and now you have to, too. Via Getty Image:

Super Bowl Streaker showing almost as much ass as last years Super Bowl Halftime show with J-Lo and Shakira Shakira (mike drop) Goodnight Everybody!! pic.twitter.com/OtS1VBj5g0 — Rick Lewis (@1RickLewis) February 8, 2021

