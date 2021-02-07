https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-york-times-reporter-claims-billionaire-tech-investor-used-the-r-word-gets-corrected-blames-everyone-else

New York Times tech reporter Taylor Lorenz on Saturday evening accused Marc Andreessen, a billionaire tech entrepreneur and investor, of saying the “r-word” while using the social media network Clubhouse.

Clubhouse is a social media network that allows users to actually speak to each other using their own voices. It was during one of these drop-in audio conversations that Lorenz claimed she heard Andreessen use the slur.

“[Marc Andreessen] just openly using the r-slur on Clubhouse tonight and not one other person in the room called him on it or saying anything,” Lorenz claimed in a since-deleted tweet.

Nait Jones, a partner at Andreessen’s venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, responded to Lorenz’s tweet by saying he was the moderator for the Clubhouse chat and that Andreessen never used the slur. The word was mentioned because some of the redditors who participated in the GameStop stock market spree called themselves the “R***** Revolution.”

“I modded that room,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “Here’s what actually happened. Felicia explained that the Redditors call themselves “R-word revolution” but Marc never used that word, ever, he referenced “DeepF***ingValue” – that’s all – and this is why people block because of this horse s*** dishonesty.”

“Felicia” referred to Felicia Horowitz, wife of Ben Horowitz who is the co-founder of the venture capital firm with Andreessen. “DeepF***ingValue” refers to the Reddit investor Keith Gill who made millions from the GameStop stock surge.

Lorenz deleted her tweet soon after Jones corrected the record. Instead of apologizing for falsely smearing Andreessen, Lorenz pivoted to criticizing the entire group who were on Clubhouse for using the word even though they were referring to a group of redditors.

“Thanks for clarifying that it was Felicia saying that word, rather than Marc as many in the room heard it. I hope you can understand how some people in the room felt hearing it,” Lorenz tweeted in response to Jones. Perhaps other people in the room thought Marc said the word, but it was Lorenz who make the false accusation on Twitter to her more than 200,000 followers.

About 20 minutes after the deflection tweet, Lorenz wrote: “Many heard Marc’s voice saying the r word b/c it was male. 4:05 in you can hear Ben say “Alex, maybe you could take us through the r****d revolution.” I hope everyone who used this word can think more carefully about why people in the audience were upset.”

Lorenz’s false accusation comes just a day after Times reporter Donald McNeil Jr. resigned for his use of the “n-word” during an educational trip to Peru with high school students. The trip occurred in 2019 and McNeil was disciplined for his actions, the Times said, but when the allegations became public, he resigned. The Times regularly publishes articles seeking to cancel people who use offensive words, regardless of age, context, or intent. As The Daily Wire reported in December, the Times reported the story of a high school student who saw one of his classmates post a Snapchat video in which she celebrates her learner’s permit by saying “I can drive, [n-word].” The allegedly offended student held onto the video and sent it to the university that had accepted the female student who made the video, costing her an acceptance, even though the video was made four years earlier when the girl was just 15.

