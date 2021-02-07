https://noqreport.com/2021/02/07/nfls-virtue-signaling-pledge-of-250m-to-fight-systemic-racism-is-everything-wrong-with-sports/

What is “systemic racism”? Does it even really exist in a wide scale in the United States? If it does exist, how does a quarter billion dollars go towards solving the problem? And most importantly, why would the NFL choose to fund a hypothetical boogeyman when there are millions of Americans with tangible financial challenges suffering right now?

These questions and many more popped up tonight as the National Football League did their best virtue signaling of the season during the Super Bowl when they announced their pledge of $250,000,000 to fight systemic racism. It was a minor distraction in a during a relatively boring game filled with mediocre commercials. The only high point was that Tom Brady secured his place as the greatest of all time.

The @NFL says it will donate 250M to end “systemic racism”. That ended a while ago. How about donate money to cure child cancer, save a small business crushed by the left or fund a women’s shelter. Stop pandering to the “woke crowd” and do something to really help America! — Grant Stinchfield (@stinchfield1776) February 8, 2021

Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is correct. There are many other worthy charities that could use some of the huge cash reserves the NFL has accumulated over the decades. But they’re not pushing for real change. This was a very expensive public relations stunt. The league has been bouncing back and forth between being “woke” and just being a good business. This move was heading to the left and will not be seen fondly by those who are struggling just to put food on the table regardless of race.

What makes this funnier is that the “woke” crowd wasn’t celebrating the move. Their biggest complaint was that former NFL player and current social justice profiteer Colin Kaepernick was not in the commercial they used to promote their generosity.

In that Inspire Change commercial, the NFL forgot to show the part where they blackballed Colin Kaepernick, have only 3 black NFL head coaches and no majority black ownership. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 8, 2021

According to Fox News:

But missing from the commercial was Kaepernick, who started his activism during the 2016 season when he protested during the national anthem to bring awareness to social injustice and police brutality.

“The NFL is committing $250 million to help end systemic racism,” the commercial said.

But those watching the Super Bowl said Kaepernick should have been included in some way.

Winners tonight: Tom Brady and the Bucs. Losers tonight: The NFL for thinking they can buy their way into the hearts of the social justice woke crowd by stroking a check for $250 million in an effort to fight something that no longer exists.

