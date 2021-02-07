https://thepostmillennial.com/nyt-reporter-falsely-claims-tech-entrepreneur-used-slur

Taylor Lorenz, a journalist for The New York Times, falsely claimed in a tweet on Saturday that tech entrepreneur Marc Andreessen used the “r-slur” during a discussion on the private group chat platform Clubhouse.

The “r-slur” refers to the term “retard,” which is widely considered to be derogatory towards people with mental disabilities.

NYT’s Taylor Lorenz, perhaps seeking to keep up the momentum from Donald McNeil’s firing, falsely accuses venture capitalist Marc Andreessen of using a slur on Clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/DPFTHzXG5c — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) February 7, 2021

Andreesen, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur who co-founded Mosaic and Netscape, was giving a talk over Clubhouse about the ongoing controversy surrounding GameStop. GameStop’s stock price rose dramatically in early February after a number of users of the subreddit r/WallStreetBets realized that the stock was being heavily shorted. The users decided to mass-invest in the stock, skyrocketing the price and costing hedge fund short sellers billions of dollars.

During the discussion, another person named Felicia Horowitz briefly mentioned that the Redditors who fueled the GameStop short squeeze referred to themselves as “retard revolution,” according to the discussion moderator Nait Jones.

Despite Andreesen never having used the word, Lorenz decided to tweet that he did anyway, and included in her tweet the names and faces of other people who were present in the chat room.

I modded that room. Here’s what actually happened. Felicia explained that the Redditors call themselves “R-word revolution” but Marc never used that word, ever, he referenced “DeepFuckingValue” – that’s all – and this is why people block because of this horse shit dishonesty https://t.co/TSUwA3SeTq — Nait Jones ?????? (@NaithanJones) February 7, 2021

Lorenz deleted her tweet after it was revealed that the claims were made up. She refused to correct herself, however, stating that even though it had been clarified that another person in the room used the word, “many in the room” heard Andreesen use it. It is unclear if anyone else actually heard him use the term or if she used the term “many” as a majestic plural.

Some journalists will never admit to being *corrected*. Things are only *clarified*, as if they were mostly right, and the truth was so obscure they cannot take blame for being wrong. pic.twitter.com/VQ9RCGxSBP — Ben Sixsmith (@BDSixsmith) February 7, 2021

She also said she wants people to “understand how some people in the room felt hearing it” as opposed to apologizing for tweeting false accusations. Lorenz has since switched her Twitter account’s privacy settings to private.

After the incident, Twitter users expressed outrage at Lorenz for using her platform to lie about Andreesen, with many speculating that she made the tweet to intentionally damage his career or the reputation of the Clubhouse app.

@nytimes There has to be better people for you to hire than @TaylorLorenz The New York Times has some serious problems and Taylor is DESPERATE to throw stones to hurt the careers of others.

More and more people are waking up to how truly despicable the NY times is — Kdino (@kdino975) February 7, 2021

If you ever feel like your job is useless, just remember the New York Times is paying Taylor Lorenz to find out who is saying bad words online. — Andre Tarquinio (@81sportsfan) February 7, 2021

Taylor Lorenz hatred for clubhouse app and her unprofessionalism keeps reaching new heights. She is even listening and intentionally accused Marc Andreessen of saying retard when it was a totally different person referencing what wallstreetbets users call themselves. https://t.co/P0rXf5UdoV — ultrapurwater (@ultrapurwater) February 7, 2021

How is this okay? How can @nytimes claim credibility when they hire reporters that make “mistakes” like this one. I use quotes because I can’t wrap my head around how @TaylorLorenz can have a first person experience and misremember so quickly without it being intentional smears. https://t.co/elIDQR8FdA — Matt Scott Crum (@mattscottcrum) February 7, 2021

The incident is not the first time in the past few months where journalists have “infiltrated” the chat room app, which hosts private and invitation-only servers, to expose speech which the journalists deem to be unacceptable. “In other words, journalists, desperate for content, have flagged Clubhouse as a new frontier for their slimy work as voluntary hall monitors and speech police,” Glenn Greenwald wrote.

Greenwald linked the controversies surrounding Clubhouse to a general push by corporate journalists to promote censorship and speech policing in all aspects of digital life, including private servers. He pointed to articles listing podcasts and private messaging apps, among other online spaces, as places which require greater monitoring for unapproved speech.

Journalists who have expressed support for online censorship and surveillance have argued that such measures are necessary to identify and prevent the flow of disinformation and hate speech.

The New York Times itself has faced substantial controversy in the days leading up to this incident. One of their journalists, Andy Mills, was forced to resign on Saturday after it was revealed that he had used fake sources for a series of podcasts about ISIS. Pulitzer, which had placed the podcast as a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting, revoked the podcast’s award late last year.

The newspaper also fired one of their science reporters, journalist Donald McNeil Jr, on Friday after it was revealed that he had made use of the n-word in response to a question about the use of the word by a 12 year old who was on a trip to Peru held by the newspaper. “I asked if she had called someone else the slur or whether she was rapping or quoting a book title,” McNeil said. “In asking the question, I used the slur itself.”

While the newspaper’s African-American editor-in-chief Dean Baquet suggested that the incident required “only” a reprimanding as “it did not appear to me that his intentions were hateful or malicious,” many of McNeil’s fellow colleagues wrote a letter demanding that he be reinvestigated.

1/ Here’s the full letter 150 New York Times staffers sent to A.G. Sulzberger asking for a re-investigation of Don McNeil Jr. pic.twitter.com/WoHoMa7tUX — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) February 6, 2021

“We do not tolerate racist language regardless of intent,” The New York Times said in an email regarding the incident. “Every person in leadership at The Times is dedicated to building a culture where each of our colleagues feels supported and respected.” McNeil was subsequently fired.

McNeil apologized for the incident upon his departure.

The decision to dismiss McNeil, who had been with the paper for 45 years, garnered substantial criticism, with author Andrew Sullivan describing McNeil’s apology as being similar to “a confession procured by the Khmer Rouge.”