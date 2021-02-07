https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/07/oopsie-morgan-j-freeman-accidentally-inspires-everyone-to-go-to-super-bowl-parties-by-being-an-unbearable-covid-scold/

Remember when f*ckers knew how to mind their own business?

Good times.

Note, this is not the beloved actor but some other blue check entertainment type.

Hey, if Morgan doesn’t want to go to a Super Bowl party he shouldn’t.

Simple.

And c’mon, he had to know lecturing a bunch of strangers on Twitter would only have the opposite effect to what he was trying to accomplish.

It’s their choice. Don’t worry about others. Your job is to worry about yourself. — ReneeHart 🤷‍♀️💅🏻 (@eeners) February 7, 2021

OMG BUT THAT’S NOT OUTRAGEY ENOUGH!

Is outragey a word?

Eh, it is now.

Thankfully you aren’t the boss of me. Wear ten masks and continue to keep your head firmly planted up your rear. pic.twitter.com/55HgWeWN2J — Greg B (@ramsangels) February 7, 2021

What gave you the impression it’s your place to tell me what to do? — Dusty (@dustopian) February 7, 2021

Maybe deep down Morgan wants everyone to think for themselves and do as they choose and he knew being an unbearable scold would drive them to do the opposite of what he says.

Yeah, and maybe monkeys might fly out of our butts.

***

