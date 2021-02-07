https://gellerreport.com/2021/02/pamela-geller-has-been-permanently-banned-from-twitter.html/

They’re going to silence us all eventually, if they can, and on Saturday, the sanctimonious and hypocritical fascists of Twitter came for Pamela Geller:

Quick note: Tech giants are snuffing us out. You know this. Facebook, Twitter, Google et al have shadowbanned, suspended and in some cases deleted us from your news feeds. They are disappearing us. But we are here. Subscribe to Geller Report newsletter here— it’s free and it’s critical NOW more than ever. Tech giants are snuffing us out. You know this. Facebook, Twitter, Google et al have shadowbanned, suspended and in some cases deleted us from your news feeds. They are disappearing us. But we are here.

Your account, PamelaGeller has been suspended for violating the Twitter rules. Specifically, for: Violating our rules about election integrity. You may not use Twitter’s services for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections. This includes posting or sharing content that may suppress voter turnout or mislead people about when, or how to vote. Note that if you attempt to evade a permanent suspension by creating new accounts, we will suspend your new accounts. If you wish to appeal this suspension, please contact our support team. Thanks,

Twitter

This is, as you no doubt expect, absurd from start to finish. Pamela Geller didn’t do anything to “suppress voter turnout or mislead people about when, or how to vote” – Twitter apparently hasn’t even bothered to update its ban notice since before November 3. Nor did she do anything along the lines of “manipulating or interfering in elections.” But there is no doubt that if she did take Twitter up on its magnanimous grant to her of a chance to appeal, the appeal would be denied. Twitter’s wonks are judge, jury, and executioner, and no one can question their sagacity or righteousness of their decisions.

What Pamela Geller did, of course, was simply report on the many irregularities and unanswered questions regarding the 2020 presidential election. Twitter, along with the other social media giants and the establishment media outlets, are labeling all questioning of the election as “lies” and are busy banning any suggestion that there was anything amiss about the election at all, without even bothering to explain all the issues. This is the way a guilty person who is trying to cover up his misdeeds acts, not the way a victor behaves when he knows he won fair and square and is happy to set the record straight.

Meanwhile, the Geller ban comes just two days after Time Magazine published an article entitled, “The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election.” In it, Time’s Molly Ball boasted of “a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information. They were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it.”

Not rigging the election, but fortifying it. Right. And how exactly does one “fortify” an election? From the looks of Ball’s article, by rigging it. Abundant indications of manipulation and chicanery are presented in a fulsome self-congratulatory tone that works assiduously to turn reality on its head. A photo of Detroit campaign workers covering the windows so that no one could see what they were doing as the counted the votes – not exactly a hallmark of a free and fair election – is spun with the caption, “Trump supporters seek to disrupt the vote count at Detroit’s TCF Center on Nov. 4.” Ian Bassin, co-founder of Protect Democracy, is quoted boasting that “the system didn’t work magically. Democracy is not self-executing.” It has to be executed by someone else, and it looks as if Ian Bassin and others like him were only too happy to serve as its executioners.

Contrary to Bassin’s statement, our “democracy” (which, as you may know or should know, is, or was, actually a republic), is set up to be “self-executing,” that is, the process should not be more complicated than each candidate making his case before the voters, and the voters freely voting. Ball details how corporate interests silenced opposing views and manipulated laws to ensure their desired result, all while writing darkly about Trump and his “henchmen” attempting to steal the election and destroy our “democracy.”

Time and Molly Ball may not have intended it, but now the cat is out of the bag. So the next step of the political and media elites is to silence those who keep pointing out the abundant signs of voter fraud, claiming that they’re “lying” and have to be muzzled for the public good. Hence the banning of Pamela Geller. But as of this writing, Molly Ball and Time Magazine still have their Twitter accounts. See, there is “manipulating or interfering in elections” and there is “manipulating or interfering in elections.” Twitter is fine with boasting about doing it for the Left. Twitter is not fine with people who oppose it pointing out that it was done.

It’s all reminiscent of an older charge that has been leveled against Pamela Geller: that of being an “Islamophobe.” When she would quote bloodthirsty Islamic jihadis justifying their actions by quoting the Qur’an, she – not the jihadis – was called an “Islamophobe.” He words – not those of the Qur’an – were dismissed as “hate speech.”

It has all been a shell game from start to finish, and the game isn’t over. The Left has arrogated to itself the right to judge what can and cannot be said in the public square. Pamela Geller’s Twitter account is not the first casualty of their fascist suppression of dissent, and it won’t be the last. Freedom of speech? Pah! That is so twentieth-century. Don’t you want to join Molly Ball and Time Magazine in the brave new world, in which one save democracy by destroying it? You may not ultimately have any choice, comrade.

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of 21 books, including the New York Times bestsellers The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades) and The Truth About Muhammad. His latest book is Rating America’s Presidents: An America-First Look at Who Is Best, Who Is Overrated, and Who Was An Absolute Disaster. Follow him on Twitter here. Like him on Facebook here.

Have a tip we should know? Your anonymity is NEVER compromised. Email Email tips@thegellerreport.com

The Truth Must be Told Your contribution supports independent journalism Please take a moment to consider this. Now, more than ever, people are reading Geller Report for news they won’t get anywhere else. But advertising revenues have all but disappeared. Google Adsense is the online advertising monopoly and they have banned us. Social media giants like Facebook and Twitter have blocked and shadow-banned our accounts. But we won’t put up a paywall. Because never has the free world needed independent journalism more. Everyone who reads our reporting knows the Geller Report covers the news the media won’t. We cannot do our ground-breaking report without your support. We must continue to report on the global jihad and the left’s war on freedom. Our readers’ contributions make that possible. Geller Report’s independent, investigative journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we believe our work is critical in the fight for freedom and because it is your fight, too. Please contribute here. Make a monthly commitment to support The Geller Report – choose the option that suits you best.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

