http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HNyN0TBQWwM/

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport seized 3,200 Viagra pills from a man on a return flight from India. The man claimed the more than $96,000 worth of pills were for “his friends.”

CBP officers conducting a search of baggage on a flight from India to Chicago O’Hare found eight boxes of Viagra pills. The boxes contained 3,200 Sildenafil Citrate (Viagra) tablets, according to information obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations.

CBP officers asked the man who was returning from India why he had so many Viagra pills. He responded that the pills were for “his friends.” He also stated the pills are available as an over-the-counter medicine in India.

CBP officers seized the nine-pounds of Viagra pills as they were unlawfully imported medications. The FDA does not allow the importation of what are considered in the U.S. to be prescription medications, officials stated.

“Prescription medications manufactured in non-regulated foreign companies often contain dangerous contaminants or ineffective compounds, and though their packaging and labeling can be similar to genuine products, inconsistent ingredients, and sub-par quality controls can endanger the consumer,” CBP officials said in a written statement.

Officials place the retail value of the 3,200 pills at $96,608. They did not disclose what the man paid for the pills in India.

Officials reported the seizure of the pills but did not disclose if CBP officers arrested the man for unlawfully attempting to import the medication. Breitbart Texas reached out to CBP officials for additional information. An immediate response was not available.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s Sunday-morning talk show, What’s Your Point? Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

