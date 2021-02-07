http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/kp5lINXy6jc/

During this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) argued if Democrats were going to proceed by operating on the claim former President Donald Trump incite violence on Capitol Hill, then the standard should be applied to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Reps. Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) as well.

Paul cited Schumer’s rhetoric that preceded a protest at the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I opposed the notion of — which I think was a misguided notion, a voting to overturn the election either with Congress or with the vice president,” Paul said. “But I think if we are going to criminalize speech and somehow impeach everybody who says, oh, go fight to hear your voices heard, really we ought to impeach Chuck Schumer then. He went to the Supreme Court, stood in front of the Supreme Court, and said specifically, hey Gorsuch, hey Kavanaugh, you’ve unleashed a whirlwind, and you’re going to pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you continue with these awful decisions.”

“This inflammatory wording, this violent rhetoric of Chuck Schumer was so bad that the chief justice, who rarely says anything publicly, immediately said this kind of language is dangerous as a mob tried to invade the Supreme Court,” he continued. “So if people want to hold President Trump accountable for language, there has to be a consistent standard, and to my mind, it’s a partisan farce because they’re not doing anything to Chuck Schumer, not doing anything to Representative Omar, not doing anything to Maxine Waters. It’s just not fair. It’s just partisan politics under a different name.”

