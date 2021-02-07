https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/07/photo-check-out-the-insane-private-jet-peyton-manning-took-to-the-super-bowl/

Peyton Manning and his son, Marshall, are headed to the Super Bowl and WHOA:

Peyton and his son Marshall on their way to Tampa Bay Friday!!! Hall of Fame time pic.twitter.com/HCdqz4K8UC — Brandon Stokley (@bstokley14) February 7, 2021

Now THAT’S a private jet:

There are private planes…. and then there are PRIVATE PLANES https://t.co/F9AG7D4HTw — trey wingo (@wingoz) February 7, 2021

Actually, Air Force One would be a step down:

It looks like it could be Jim Irsay’s private plane:

So, that’s what the inside of Jim Irsay’s private jet looks like. Thanks, Brandon. https://t.co/xieqbOP03V — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) February 7, 2021

Right?

Looks like how I travel https://t.co/idfWpPG7s7 — Jeff Howe (@sportsdenver) February 7, 2021

Life is good for the Hall of Famer:

So this is what it feels like to be a HOF QB https://t.co/WNN29DUpeq — Chris McCulley (@ChrisMcCulleyTV) February 7, 2021

