As the French government moves to counter Islamist separatism within French society, a poll has shown that French have the most confidence in populist leader Marine Le Pen to tackle the issue, not Emmanuel Macron.

On Thursday, the French parliament unanimously adopted a bill which makes “separatism” an offence under French law as part of President Emmanuel Macron’s push to strengthen republican values in France.

The new bill will implement a fine of up to 75,000 euros and up to five years in prison for anyone caught trying to threaten or intimidate an elected official or anyone in the public service, and if the offence is committed by a foreign national a ban from French territory can also be handed down.

A poll conducted by Ifop revealed that 81 per cent of French people view the bill as important, with centre-right Republicans and Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) showing the most support for the measures, CNews reports.

While it is the government of Presiden tMacron pushing for the measure in the bill, the French leader does not have the most confidence to tackle the issue among the French people, according to the poll.

Populist RN leader Marine Le Pen saw 46 per cent trust her to tackle Islamist separatism, ahead of the French president on 43 per cent. The far-left political leader Jean-Luc Melenchon came is last, with just 22 per cent trusting him to handle the issue.

Le Pen was also the only leader in the poll who showed the same amount of support from those under the age of 35 as with those above 35.

The results of the polling come just days after another poll revealed that Le Pen and Macron were not only neck and neck in the first round of next year’s presidential election but were also nearly tied in a potential second-round run-off vote.

