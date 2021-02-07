https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/prosecutors-call-mother-eight-held-jail-indefinitely-role-storming-us-capitol-january/

Video circulated following the January 6th protest-riot at the US Capitol in Washington DC of a woman in a pink hat who was seen barking orders with a bullhorn and helping others to bash out a window at the US Capitol.

The “Pink Hat Lady” appeared to be by herself and was inciting people in and around the US Capitol. She used a bullhorn to speak to people inside the Capitol building to give them directions on where the Congressional members were located. The woman used a large pole to try to break down a door or window from the outside of the building.

The woman was later identified and turned herself taken in Thursday night in New Castle in Lawrence County, about 30 miles from her home in Sandy Lake.

Rachel Marie Powell is 40-years-old and a mother of eight children.

Prosecutors have asked that this mother stay in prison because she might be a “flight risk.”

Her attorneys argue she is not a flight risk and has either the means nor the desire to leave her young children without a mother.

The FBI and US government is treating her like a terrorist killer.

