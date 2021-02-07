https://thehill.com/homenews/news/537753-read-transcript-of-amanda-gormans-super-bowl-lv-poem

Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman delivered a poem ahead of Super Bowl LV honoring three “community heroes” chosen by the NFL to serve as honorary captains at the championship game.

Her poem paid tribute to educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Marine Corps veteran James Martin.

Read a transcript of her remarks below:

Today we honor our three captains

For their actions and impact in

A time of uncertainty and need.

They’ve taken the lead,

Exceeding all expectations and limitations,

Uplifting their communities and neighbors

As leaders, healers, and educators.

James has felt the wounds of warfare,

But this warrior still shares

His home with at-risk kids.

During Covid, he’s even lent a hand

Live-streaming football for family and fans.

Trimaine is an educator who works nonstop,

Providing his community with hotspots,

Laptops, and tech workshops,

So his students have all the tools

They need to succeed in life and in school.

Suzie is the ICU nurse manager at a Tampa Hospital.

Her chronicles prove that even in tragedy, hope is possible.

She lost her grandmothers to the pandemic,

And fights to save other lives in the ICU battle zone,

Defining the frontline heroes risking their lives for our own.

Let us walk with these warriors,

Charge on with these champions,

And carry forth the call of our captains!

We celebrate them by acting

With courage and compassion,

By doing what is right and just.

For while we honor them today,

It is they who every day honor us.

“Chorus of the Captains,” a poem by @TheAmandaGorman to honor James Martin, Trimaine Davis, Suzie Dorner and community heroes everywhere. #SBLV pic.twitter.com/ya5dwnYWMD — NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2021

