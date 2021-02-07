https://dailycaller.com/2021/02/07/reddit-ad-super-bowl-lv-robinhood-wall-street/

Reddit ran a five-second ad on Super Bowl Sunday addressing the recent Wall Street takeover by the underdogs.

If you blinked, then you missed the Super Bowl ad.

“If you’re reading this it means our bet paid off,” the ad read.

Reddit just CRASHED the #SuperBowl with a 5 SECONDS commercial! Super smart. ???????? #SBLV pic.twitter.com/M20okrHCfc — Matthieu Etienne (@LLLLITL) February 8, 2021

“Big game spots are expensive, so we couldn’t buy a full one,” the statement continued. “But we were inspired and decided to spend our entire marketing budget on 5 seconds of airtime. One thing we learned from our communities last week is that underdogs can accomplish just about anything when they come together around a common idea.” (RELATED: STUDY: 37% Of People Tuning In To The Super Bowl Are Watching For The Commercials)

“Who knows, maybe you’ll be the reason finance textbooks have to add a chapter on ‘tendies,’ the ad said. “Maybe you’ll help r/SuperbOwl teach the world about the majesty of owls. Maybe you’ll even pause this 5-second ad.”

Reddit went on to hint again at the r/wallstreetbets that used the trading app Robinhood to disrupt short squeeze of stocks. The move by the Reddit thread has led to over 30 class action lawsuits, according to Deadline.

“Powerful things happen when people rally around something they really care about,” the ad said. “And there’s a place for that. It’s called Reddit.”