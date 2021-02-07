https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/07/riots-are-good-again-cori-bush-quotes-mlk-jr-in-response-to-an-inmate-riot-at-the-st-louis-city-jail/

Squad member Rep. Cori Bush quoted Martin Luther King Jr.’s, “A riot is the language of the unheard,” in response to an inmate riot at the St. Louis city jail over the weekend.

“I want to talk to my constituents in the window. Their lives and their rights must be protected,” she tweeted:

One guard, who is also her constituent, was injured in the mele. From the St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

The events began around 2:30 a.m. Saturday when an inmate who Edwards said “was very, very upset” fought with a guard. Other inmates then jumped the guard. The man was later treated at a hospital and released.

No other corrections officers or inmates were hurt, he said.

Hey, maybe they should fix these locks? Just a thought:

Edwards explained that the fourth floor had inmates being held in four different units. A few of the inmates who had jumped the guard had previously jimmied the locks and escaped from their cells. They gained access to a control panel that allowed them to free others in the unit. The group of men then were able to “breach” the unit and reach the hallways, Edwards said.

So, “riots are good again”?

Yeah, this won’t happen:

Are there even any rules any longer?

You would think Dems would’ve learned that justifying any political violence just leads to more political violence:

Trump would’ve broken Twitter if he said this on Jan. 6:

Make it stop:

What’s worse is that Dems don’t see their hypocrisy:

And on and on and on we go.

***

