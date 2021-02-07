https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/robinhood-is-getting-wrecked-in-the-app-store/

by chartr

A reputation can take 20 years to build — and 5 minutes to ruin (Warren Buffett).

READ  RobinHood & the Robber Barons

From this newsletter originally.

READ  Citadel paid $88 million to Robinhood in Q3 2020 for “order flow”, making up nearly half of Robinhood’s revenue. Citadel is an investor in funds betting against GME share price. This week, Robinhood prevented customers from purchasing GME shares.

Source: Sensor Tower

Tools: Excel

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...