Publishing house Simon & Schuster has raised eyebrows after announcing that one of their imprints, Gallery Books, will be publishing the upcoming memoir of Hunter Biden, the embattled son of President Joe Biden.

Biden’s book, “Beautiful Things,” is said to tell the story of Hunter’s emergence from the pains of substance abuse.

The move by Simon & Schuster surprised many given the company’s just weeks-old decision to terminate its publishing contract with U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO). A day after pro-Trump rioters turned violent at the U.S. Capitol, the publishing giant cancelled Hawley’s book on the tyranny of big technological entities because of what it said was the Senator’s connection to the riots.

“As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voice and viewpoints; at the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom,” read a statement from Simon & Schuster.

Hawley, who objected to the certification of the 2020 electoral vote, has not been implicated in any riotous or seditious activity.

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden announced in December that he is under federal investigation for impropriety in his tax and financial affairs, and has also seen his dealings with Ukraine during his father’s vice presidency come under intense scrutiny.

Many believe the publishing house is demonstrating an inconsistency or double standard in their client selection. Simon & Schuster has not responded to the controversy.

