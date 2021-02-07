https://thehill.com/homenews/media/537703-saturday-night-live-targets-trump-ahead-of-impeachment-trial

“Saturday Night Live” zeroed in on former President TrumpDonald TrumpTwitter permanently suspends Gateway Pundit founder’s account Wyoming Republican Party censures Cheney over Trump impeachment vote Trump access to intelligence briefings will be determined by officials, White House says: report MORE during its latest “Weekend Update” segment, with co-host Colin Jost jokingly pleading for the “former social media influencer” to give the country “one last show” by agreeing to testify at his upcoming impeachment trial.

“He will not testify at his impeachment trial next week and I think I speak for all of us when I say, ‘C’mon please?’” Jost said late Saturday. “Give us one last show, man.”

In his plea to Trump, Jost told the former president to “stop feeling sorry for yourself, put in your extensions and burst into that trial like it’s Maury Povich and you are not the father.”

“C’mon, think about it. You can yell out all the tweets you haven’t been allowed to post for the last month,” he continued before reading out a series of photoshopped tweets. “You know, like ‘Worst inauguration ever #PoemBarelyRhymed’ or ‘No noms for Tim Allen? #GlobesTooBlack.’”

“Sadly, Trump is not going to be doing that, but he will be defended at the trial by the lawyer who refused to prosecute Bill Cosby and who agreed to represent Jeffrey Epstein before his death, which raises the question, ‘What does Trump think he’s being impeached for?’ ” he asked.

The House impeachment managers last Thursday formally requested that Trump testify at his Senate impeachment trial. However, Trump’s legal team immediately shot down the request. His impeachment trial in the upper chamber is set to start on Tuesday.

Trump wasn’t the only politician to be roasted during the late-night show’s mock news segment this weekend. Its co-hosts also took shots at President Biden and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

“President Biden said Friday that he will move ahead with his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan with or without Republican support because this economy needs a massage and Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump access to intelligence briefings will be determined by officials, White House says: report Blinken, Saudi counterpart discuss Yemen in first phone call Author criticizes continued ‘culture of war’ with troops in Iraq, Afghanistan MORE isn’t waiting for permission,” Jost said, prompting laughter from the audience.

“An interview of Biden will air before tomorrow’s Super Bowl between the Bucs and the Chiefs. Incidentally, ‘Buc’ and ‘Chief’ are also what Biden calls his friends when he forgets their names,” he continued.

Jost and co-host Michael Che then took aim at Greene as the lawmaker takes heat from both sides of the aisle over past controversial remarks and promotion the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene, who looks like the mugshot of a former child star, has supported conspiracy theories about 9/11, school shooting, the deep state and Jewish people. Ugh, I get it lady, you’re my type,” Che said.

“I’m kidding,” he quickly added amid laughter from the audience. “Anybody who believes those crazy conspiracy theories has to be as blind as Stevie Wonder is pretending to be.”

