House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam SchiffAdam Bennett SchiffSunday shows preview: Budget resolution clears path for .9 trillion stimulus; Senate gears up for impeachment trial Biden says Trump shouldn’t get intel briefings The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – House boots Greene from committees; Senate plows ahead on budget MORE (D-Calif.) took aim at Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthyRepublicans worry Greene could be drag on party in suburbs Claudia Tenney wins New York House race New Democratic super PAC to target swing-district Republicans over vote to overturn election MORE on Sunday, saying the California Republican “has no values.”

Host Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddKinzinger launching PAC to challenge GOP’s embrace of Trump Biden coronavirus adviser says we ‘have to call an audible’ on vaccine distribution Kinzinger: GOP ‘is not a Trump-first party’ MORE asked Schiff during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” to respond to McCarthy’s suggestion after the Democratic House voted to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from committee assignments that a future GOP majority could take similar action against individual Democrats.

Schiff replied that he was unconcerned about McCarthy’s comments.

“Kevin McCarthy stands for nothing except the perpetuation of his own position. He has no values, and in my view cares about little except for hoping to be speaker one day, God forbid,” he said.

WATCH: Rep. Schiff says he isn’t worried about threats of retribution from Rep. McCarthy.@RepAdamSchiff: “Kevin McCarthy stands for nothing except the perpetuation of his own position. He has no values, and in my view cares about little except for hoping to be speaker one day.” pic.twitter.com/fy2UM2VdVI — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 7, 2021

“If members of either party are threatening other members of the body and suggesting they be executed, if they are casting doubt on 9/11 or school shootings, if they’re heckling victims of crime like Marjorie Taylor Greene did with the victim of the Parkland shooting … they should be expelled from their committees, whatever party they are in,” the Democratic congressman said.

Schiff added that he was not worried about setting a precedent that could be used against Democrats “as long as we hold the same standard.”

“You have members that are threatening to execute each other, and they should be removed from their committees,” he added, referencing comments Greene “liked” on Facebook calling for Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiMissouri man seen with Pelosi nameplate charged in connection with Capitol riot Republicans worry Greene could be drag on party in suburbs Claudia Tenney wins New York House race MORE’s [D-Calif.] execution.

