The second impeachment of former President Donald Trump is nothing more than a “partisan farce” with “zero” chance of a conviction in the Senate, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., declared Sunday.

In an interview on Fox News Sunday, Paul railed at a largely Democratic effort to impeach Trump because of his controversial rally speech Jan. 6 that preceded a deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol — a speech in which Trump also called for a march to be conducted “peacefully and patriotically.”

“If we’re going to criminalize speech, and somehow impeach everybody who says, ‘Go fight to hear your voices heard,’ I mean really we ought to impeach [New York Democratic Sen.] Chuck Schumer then,” Paul said, referring to the Senate Minority Leader’s provocative speech in March 2020 that triggered a call for his censure at a rally of pro-choice supporters.

“He went to the Supreme Court, stood in front of the Supreme Court and said specifically, ‘Hey [Justice Neil] Gorsuch, hey [Justice Brett] Kavanaugh, you’ve unleashed a whirlwind. And you’re going to pay the price.’

“This inflammatory wording, this violent rhetoric of Chuck Schumer was so bad that the chief justice, who rarely says anything publicly, immediately said this kind of language is dangerous as a mob tried to invade the Supreme Court.”

In the Schumer speech outside the nation’s high court, he declared: “Inside the walls of this court, the Supreme Court is hearing arguments, as you know, for the first major abortion right cases since Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch came to the bench,” he said, adding: “From Louisiana to Missouri to Texas, Republican legislatures are waging a war on women, all women, and they’re taking away fundamental rights. I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

Chief Justice John Roberts later condemned the remarks.

Paul also asserted there would be a “zero” chance of conviction in the Senate.

“People are going to have to judge for themselves … are we going to potentially prosecute people for political speech?” Paul said.

“Justice Roberts said ‘heck no, I’m not coming across the street because you’re not impeaching the president’,” Paul added. “This was a strong signal to all of us that this was going to be a partisan hearing with a Democrat in the chair, who’s already voted for impeachment.”

According to Paul, Trump’s defense team will play a 2018 video of Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., as she encouraged people to “harass” supporters of Trump.

“I think you’re going to see the Trump defense play video of Maxine Waters telling crowds to mob Trump administration [officials] in restaurants and attack them,” he told “Fox News Sunday.”

“They’ll probably show clips of [N.J. Democratic Sen.] Cory Booker saying get up in their face of these Congress people. You’ll probably see comments from [Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.] wishing and celebrating the violence that happened to me when I had six ribs broken and part of my lung removed. I think you’re going to see all of this and people are going to have to judge for themselves.

“Are we going to impeach and potentially criminally prosecute people for political speech when they say ‘get up and fight for your country, let your voices be heard?’,” he said. “Has nobody in this country heard of figurative speech?”

“You can’t just criminalize Republican speech and ignore all the Democrats who incited violence.”

