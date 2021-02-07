https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/07/sorry-this-is-happening-to-you-jim-treacher-owns-nyts-taylor-lorenz-for-falsely-accusing-marc-andreesen-of-using-a-slur/

We’ve not only created an entire culture around canceling people who say things we don’t like, but we’ve nurtured and fostered it to a point where even repeating the words someone ELSE has said could get you canceled.

When did so many Americans get so thin-skinned and ridiculous?

Don’t answer that.

The New York Times’ Taylor Lorenz for example has accused venture capitalist Marc Andreessen of using a slur on Clubhouse.

He did not.

All the outrage! REEEEEE.

Jim Treacher was good enough to respond to another of her tweets about interviewing people this year:

She has since locked her account.

Note, last time we checked it was against Twitter’s Terms of Service for verified accounts to lock down but we imagine they’ll give her a pass.

Heh.

Even Brit Hume joined the discussion:

Awww yes, the mob.

Funny how she ran away when the same mob started questioning her intentions.

***

