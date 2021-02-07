https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dude-in-pink-swimsuit-turns-into-streaker-on-the-field/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

We have a STREAKER!!! The spin move was electric! pic.twitter.com/60Qvrc8NgP — Ryan Lacey (@rlacey23) February 8, 2021







Must Be A Leftist

The Super Bowl got very interesting in the fourth quarter as a “streaker” ran out on the field before being tackled by security. The man was wearing a pink swimsuit with black shorts with his bottom hanging out. He was able to run free for a few seconds before being brought down by a group of officers in the end zone.

The man in the video has yet to be identified, but it appears he did this after getting a ticket to the big game. WEEI, a sports radio station in Boston, posted a tweet before the game that showed a man holding a sign that said he would streak in the fourth quarter if someone gave him an extra ticket.











