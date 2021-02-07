http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/ZIviCmeN2f8/super-bowl-end-times-notes.php

Well that Super Bowl was a throwback to the lopsided boring games of the 1980s. But it might not be over. Even though the NFL stopped counting points when the clock ran out, I am reliably informed that there will be 12 mail-in touchdowns for the Chiefs coming in tomorrow morning at 4 am, putting the Chiefs over the top.

Meanwhile, other signs that the End Times are indeed upon us—quelle horreur:

French people eating at their desks! Dogs and cats living together can’t be far behind.

It gets worse:

Happy Monday everybody.

