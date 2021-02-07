https://davidharrisjr.com/steven/swing-state-democrats-join-senate-republicans-to-block-stimulus-checks-for-illegal-aliens/

The Democrats just learned that ruling the Senate will not be as easy as they had hoped.

In a vote on an amendment that would prevent illegal aliens from receiving stimulus checks, all 50 Republicans voted for the measure and they were joined by 8 Democratic Senators from swing states.

They include Sens. Krysten Sinema (D-AZ), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Gary Peters (D-MI), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Jon Tester (D-MT), and Joe Manchin (D-WV).

This was a major point that Democrats wished to get passed.

The House could reject the amendment but if they do, there is little likelihood they can pass the Covid-19 pork-filled bill. It is likely not to pass in its current form anyway.

Joe Manchin won his last reelection in West Virginia by only three points so any vote he makes could be a career-ending decision. The same holds true for other Democrats.

Remember that both Mark Kelly and Ralph Warnock who were elected this year must run again in 2022 since they were only finishing the terms of other Senators. They voted to pay illegal aliens and that could hurt their reelection chances. I believe we will see massive voting on the right over their anger over the 2020 election and the hard left turn the Democrats want to take the country to.

Warnock is especially vulnerable because both Gov Brian Kemp and SOS Brad Raffensperger are making sure Georgia election law is followed in2022 since both are up for reelection. They refused to do so for the presidential election.

From Breitbart News

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) sent Senate Democrats and Senate Republicans an email urging them to support the Cotton-Young amendment.

“Now that a third round of payments is being discussed – while a White House-driven border crisis is beginning to take shape – there is an appetite to provide taxpayer-funded handouts to illegal aliens as well. This cannot and should not happen,” the FAIR email, obtained by Breitbart News, states.

The vote is critical for President Joe Biden’s administration because it shows the lack of support in the Senate Democrat caucus for pro-illegal immigration policies — and potentially a DREAM Act-style amnesty — specifically among those who represent swing states and will be up for re-election in 2022 and 2024.

