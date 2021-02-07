If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

The state of Texas has officially defunded Planned Parenthood as a November legal victory goes into effect on Wednesday.

The legal battle between the state and Planned Parenthood was related to the funding of Medicaid and Texas claims its victory after five years of legal battle.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Texas, agreeing that the state can remove Planned Parenthood from the program for violating state policies These policies must be followed by Medicaid providers.

According to HotAir, the Texas Office of the Inspector General found Planned Parenthood violated federal regulations when it altered abortion procedures to harvest baby body parts.

Planned Parenthood had their contract terminated as a result and were notified in early January that their relationship with the state would expire on February 3, 2021.



