The shamelessness of Chris Hayes accusing Republicans of getting hundreds of thousands of Americans killed. And we hate to break it to him, but the morons who stormed the Capitol, while definitely morons, aren’t much worse than the other morons who set fire to buildings, assaulted innocent people and toppled statues over the summer.

We would take his outrage a whole lot more seriously if he wasn’t such a biased neomaxizoomdweebie.

Look at this hot mess.

The shamelessness of Republicans on the Sunday shows is a sight to behold. You got hundreds of thousands of Americans killed and then helped a deadly attack on the Capitol to stop the peaceful transfer of power! And it’s all “well, shucks why are Democrats so divisive?” — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 7, 2021

Ignoring how awful Democrats are … sure, that’ll help a lot, Chris.

They damn near destroyed the goddamn country. Unprecedented death and destruction and misery and mourning. Absent some apology and honesty nothing they have to say is worth anything at all at all at all. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 7, 2021

ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

Someone get Chris a Snickers bar, he’s a hot mess.

This didn’t go over so hot.

Are they also responsible for all the death and misery in Europe…South America, etc. ?

Until the virus, most Americans thought the country was better off than four years earlier. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) February 7, 2021

MSNBC sure can pick ’em.

Crikey. Chicken Little called. He wants his hyperbole back. — Okay. (@corrcomm) February 7, 2021

Chris is the Chicken Little of gaslighting.

Piss off with blaming COVID on Republicans. The infection and fatality rates by country per capita we rank better than Italy, UK, and Belgium, despite those 3 having government run universal health care, and Dems calling travel restrictions xenophobic. — TRon SwansonBarker (@wrongnowshutup2) February 7, 2021

It’s like you don’t even know what happened all summer. — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) February 7, 2021

He does. He just hopes the rest of us are too stupid to remember.

Are you talking about the blm protests last year? I agree. — Sandra Dee (@GhandiSandi) February 7, 2021

But it’s a good thing when his side destroys property and gets people killed. How quickly they have forgotten about CHAZ.

Are you hangry? Maybe you should eat before you tweet. — D.K. Have a great day🌸 (@DeniseK_USA) February 7, 2021

Hayes is nothing but a Democrat propagandist.

It’s why he spent a year blaming 100% of all virus death in the US on Trump–but never said the same about Macron and other world leaders. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) February 7, 2021

Democrat propagandist may well be his new title.

