Tampa Bay star QB Tom Brady arrived at the Super Bowl without a mask on today and people have thoughts:
For the 10th time, @TomBrady arrives for the #SuperBowl (via @NFLonCBS)
📺: #SBLV — 6:30pm ET on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/CnxFVJwe5m
— NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2021
Yes, they’re really doing this:
Is everybody in this clip *except* Tom Brady wearing a mask? Of course. https://t.co/55oPe1ZAyW
— AJ Vicens (@AJVicens) February 8, 2021
He should “just do the right thing”!
Considering everything happening in that stadium I doubt this actually matters but a dude as famous as Tom Brady should just do the right thing and wear a mask. I think I have to turn off this game. It’s making me angry. https://t.co/MjPFw6bdqW
— David Kroman (@KromanDavid) February 8, 2021
It’s “toxic masculinity,” even:
Obviously not @CDCgov guidelines since @TomBrady’s privileged, toxic masculinity is on full display without a mask covering his smug face.#COVID19 #coronavirus #TomBrady #SuperBowl #WearAMask #ChiefsKingdom #KansasCityChiefs #Brady https://t.co/DJCVboCqCS
— Jenna Wadsworth (@jennawadsworth) February 7, 2021
Well, he is pretty good:
Brady is apparently too good to wear a mask…. https://t.co/HYvHwPGrj8
— Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) February 7, 2021
“Go inflate some balls”:
Of course Tim Brady isn’t wearing a mask. Go inflate some balls. 🤬
— Jamie Klingler (@jamieklingler) February 7, 2021
Actually, Tom Brady Sr. had a pretty rough go of it so his son does know it’s serious:
“I had no interest whatsoever in winning or losing, I just was interested in taking the next breath.”@TomBrady‘s parents sat down with @Andrea_Kremer to detail Tom Brady Sr. overcoming COVID and the excitement of getting to see his son play in his 10th Super Bowl 👇 pic.twitter.com/VEX0vQooIo
— NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 7, 2021
