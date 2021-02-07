https://www.oann.com/trump-legal-team-prepares-for-impending-senate-impeachment-trial/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=trump-legal-team-prepares-for-impending-senate-impeachment-trial

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:02 AM PT – Sunday, February 7, 2021

The Trump defense team is looking to fight fire with fire in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

“Everyone here knows that he did not cause this attack on the Capitol, nor did I, nor did any Republican,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) stated. “But the responsibility falls squarely on those that invaded the Capitol, the ones that planned it ahead of time.”

President Trump is getting support from his former advisors, attorneys, lawmakers and Americans. Former Trump advisor Peter Navarro said the impeachment defense team should focus their arguments on election integrity.

In an interview on Friday, Navarro claimed the impeachment is a “political trial” and must be challenged on political grounds. He noted this can be done by presenting reports on election integrity before the Senate in order to prove foul play in the 2020 election.

Navarro went on to say Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) should represent the former president. Gaetz volunteered to stand up in defense of President Trump, even if it meant giving up his seat in the lower chamber.

“If the president called me and wanted me to go defend him on the floor of the Senate, that would be the top priority in my life,” Gaetz stated.

Bruce Castor, President Trump’s defense attorney, said he’ll showcase Democrats’ rhetoric during the Antifa and BLM riots over the summer. Castor claimed Democrats cheered demonstrators on while they burned down buildings and assaulted federal agents.

Dem leaders and their allies in the media cheered on the violent left every step of the way…pic.twitter.com/goInUrw6P8 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 31, 2020

Castor and attorney David Schoen will drive home the unconstitutionality of trying a president after he left office.

Senators are expected to begin impeachment trial proceedings on February 9.

