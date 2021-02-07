https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/602062e05db3705aa0a9829c
“The AstraZeneca vaccine appeared effective against the original strain, but not against the variant,” an official said….
This is CNN. CNN’s “State of the Union” anchor Jake Tapper labeled Trump supporters ‘terrorists’ and said people who question the 2020 election results must be held accountable. After pushing the ‘Tru…
After repeatedly boosting Joe Biden and bashing Donald Trump during last year’s presidential race, rocker Bruce Springsteen is now pushing for political reconciliation and unity in a commercial that i…
Momentum building In Nebraska To Censure Anti-Trump U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse. Pro-Trump Wing Of GOP Looking For Accountability….
The Supreme Court is being asked to fix the diagnoses by a lower court that a man who once was sick, always and forever is sick….