https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/07/washington-post-op-ed-wants-you-to-know-that-buccaneers-is-problematic/

It’s Super Bowl Sunday and the Washinton Post is attempting to cancel the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Literally:

Sigh. This is why we can’t have nice things:

From the op-ed, which was written by Jamie L.H. Goodall, staff historian at the U.S. Army Center of Military History:

Yet, while this celebration of piracy seems like innocent fun and pride in a local culture, there is danger in romanticizing ruthless cutthroats who created a crisis in world trade when they captured and plundered thousands of ships on Atlantic trade routes between the Americas, Africa and Great Britain. Why? Because it takes these murderous thieves who did terrible things — like locking women and children in a burning church — and makes them a symbol of freedom and adventure, erasing their wicked deeds from historical memory. These were men (and women) who willingly participated in murder, torture and the brutal enslavement of Africans and Indigenous peoples.

And:

Should we celebrate their complicated legacy? It’s a question Tampa Bay has to contend with as we collectively contemplate other major sports mascots with dubious legacies, like their Super Bowl rivals in Kansas City.

Don’t let her see this photo of school kids embracing these cutthroats!

Honestly, did they just run out of things to get angry about?

It’s exhausting:

But there’s no end in sight:

Vikings and Raiders? You’re next!

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...