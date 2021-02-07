https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/07/watch-bruce-springsteens-super-bowl-ad-for-jeep-asks-americans-to-meet-in-the-middle/

Like the Dolly Parton ad we told you about earlier, Jeep has also released its ad for the Super Bowl featuring Bruce Springsteen and his message for Americans to “re-unite” and meet in “the middle”:

Singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen calls upon Americans to meet in “the middle” in a two-minute Jeep advertisement set to air during the second half of Sunday’s Super Bowl LV game.https://t.co/M4JO1rAjlQ — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) February 7, 2021

From the Detroit News:

“It’s no secret the middle has been a hard place to get to lately between red and blue, between servant and citizen, between freedom and our fear,” Springsteen says in the voiceover of video of snow-covered landscapes and city scenes. “As for freedom, it’s not just the property of the fortunate few. It belongs to us all.”

This is, apparently, Springsteen’s first time making a commercial:

The chief marketing officer of the company that owns Jeep spent 10 years gently pitching Springsteen’s manager on ideas for a commercial, to no avail. A few weeks ago, in a surprise, Springsteen said yes. This is like a business school case study: https://t.co/VofjcVt07z — Joel Siegel (@joelmsiegel) February 7, 2021

From Variety:

The ad is inspiring, to be sure, but also certain to raise eyebrows. Springsteen is not known for taking part in commercials. Indeed, the only example one Springsteen expert could find is of the artist jokingly reading a promotion for wine while visiting Philadelphia radio station WMMR in 1974 before his landmark album, “Born To Run,” became a cultural phenomenon. “Since that moment, I don’t think he’s ever endorsed a commercial or a product,” says Louis Masur, a professor of American studies and history at New Jersey’s Rutgers University who teaches a course called “Springsteen’s American Vision.”

The ad is scheduled to air in the second half, by why wait? Have a watch:







Thoughts?

