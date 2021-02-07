https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/07/watch-people-have-questions-about-jason-alexanders-actual-face-after-his-super-bowl-ad-for-tide/
Did you happen to just catch that Super Bowl ad for Tide with Jason Alexander? ICYMI, here it is again — and pay attention to when the “Seinfeld” star shows up at the end:
You owe your clothes an apology. We’ll wait. #TideHoodie #SBLV #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Z7A4tZJoeU
— Tide (@tide) February 8, 2021
Um, what happened to his face? Not the one on the hoodie. His actual face. Can you spot a wrinkle?
LOL. He’s aging backwards:
It would appear time has reversed course for Jason Alexander.
— Darby Bybee (@4029Darby) February 8, 2021
NBC’s Howard Fineman thinks he’s had a “bad facelift”:
#JasonAlexander: bad facelift.
— howardfineman (@howardfineman) February 8, 2021
The photo on the hoodie looks more natural:
Jason Alexander is at that stage of life where he looks better as a sweat shirt pic.twitter.com/Wx5trxnypM
— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) February 8, 2021
It’s not even the same person?
I mean, in that commercial even Jason Alexander didn’t have Jason Alexander’s face.
— Mike Schmidt (@The40YearOldBoy) February 8, 2021
Exactly. We RECOGNIZE the one on the sweatshirt:
The Jason Alexander hoodie looked more like Jason Alexander than Jason Alexander.
— B97 (@b97) February 8, 2021
Anyway, the hoodie is a hit but you can’t order one. You can make a donation and try to win one, however:
Ok, you *can* just wear my face. Contribute to a good cause for the chance to win the #TideHoodie
100% of contributions benefit @FeedingAmerica and @M25M_org #SBLVhttps://t.co/Fo0MtEUq2J
— jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) February 8, 2021
And based at how well the ad was received, Tide really should sell them and donate the money to charity:
The Jason Alexander commercial seems to have gone over well. Nice looking hoodie
— Howard WGR (@hsimon62) February 8, 2021
Make it happen, Tide!
***