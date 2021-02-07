https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/07/watch-people-have-questions-about-jason-alexanders-actual-face-after-his-super-bowl-ad-for-tide/

Did you happen to just catch that Super Bowl ad for Tide with Jason Alexander? ICYMI, here it is again — and pay attention to when the “Seinfeld” star shows up at the end:

Um, what happened to his face? Not the one on the hoodie. His actual face. Can you spot a wrinkle?

LOL. He’s aging backwards:

NBC’s Howard Fineman thinks he’s had a “bad facelift”:

The photo on the hoodie looks more natural:

It’s not even the same person?

Exactly. We RECOGNIZE the one on the sweatshirt:

Anyway, the hoodie is a hit but you can’t order one. You can make a donation and try to win one, however:

And based at how well the ad was received, Tide really should sell them and donate the money to charity:

Make it happen, Tide!

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...