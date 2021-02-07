https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/07/watch-people-have-questions-about-jason-alexanders-actual-face-after-his-super-bowl-ad-for-tide/

Did you happen to just catch that Super Bowl ad for Tide with Jason Alexander? ICYMI, here it is again — and pay attention to when the “Seinfeld” star shows up at the end:

Um, what happened to his face? Not the one on the hoodie. His actual face. Can you spot a wrinkle?

LOL. He’s aging backwards:

It would appear time has reversed course for Jason Alexander. — Darby Bybee (@4029Darby) February 8, 2021

NBC’s Howard Fineman thinks he’s had a “bad facelift”:

The photo on the hoodie looks more natural:

Jason Alexander is at that stage of life where he looks better as a sweat shirt pic.twitter.com/Wx5trxnypM — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) February 8, 2021

It’s not even the same person?

I mean, in that commercial even Jason Alexander didn’t have Jason Alexander’s face. — Mike Schmidt (@The40YearOldBoy) February 8, 2021

Exactly. We RECOGNIZE the one on the sweatshirt:

The Jason Alexander hoodie looked more like Jason Alexander than Jason Alexander. — B97 (@b97) February 8, 2021

Anyway, the hoodie is a hit but you can’t order one. You can make a donation and try to win one, however:

Ok, you *can* just wear my face. Contribute to a good cause for the chance to win the #TideHoodie

100% of contributions benefit @FeedingAmerica and @M25M_org #SBLVhttps://t.co/Fo0MtEUq2J — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) February 8, 2021

And based at how well the ad was received, Tide really should sell them and donate the money to charity:

The Jason Alexander commercial seems to have gone over well. Nice looking hoodie — Howard WGR (@hsimon62) February 8, 2021

Make it happen, Tide!

