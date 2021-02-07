https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/07/watch-thugs-steal-7000-worth-of-camera-equipment-while-car-is-stuck-in-traffic-in-san-francisco/

Meanwhile, in San Francisco, drivers now need to worry about their cars getting broken into *while* they’re sitting in traffic:

According to ABC 7, $7000 in camera equipment was stolen in the brazen smash-and-grab:

The people in the Prius believe they were targeted. From ABC 7:

Ben, who was in the passenger seat of the Prius, says his wife noticed someone following them after the shoot.

The couple says about $7,000 worth of camera equipment was stolen. They said they have not seen anything like this before and have filed a police report.

We look forward to seeing if San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin’s office can solve this crime:

But we’re not holding out any hopes:

We’re sorry to report that this is EXACTLY what your city’s image is:

***

