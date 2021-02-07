https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/07/watch-thugs-steal-7000-worth-of-camera-equipment-while-car-is-stuck-in-traffic-in-san-francisco/

Meanwhile, in San Francisco, drivers now need to worry about their cars getting broken into *while* they’re sitting in traffic:

Highway robbery in SF- caught on my TeslaCam. pic.twitter.com/oZ8RFgboCm — Alex (@amegregan5) February 6, 2021

According to ABC 7, $7000 in camera equipment was stolen in the brazen smash-and-grab:

ROBBED WHILE DRIVING: Ben & Masha, real estate photographers noticed someone was following them near the on-ramp heading east on I-80 WATCH: their window gets smashed & suspects take $7K in photo equipment. Tesla driver Alex caught it all camera. https://t.co/dfdfCRywJ7 pic.twitter.com/YyCz8Jg00B — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) February 6, 2021

The people in the Prius believe they were targeted. From ABC 7:

Ben, who was in the passenger seat of the Prius, says his wife noticed someone following them after the shoot. The couple says about $7,000 worth of camera equipment was stolen. They said they have not seen anything like this before and have filed a police report.

We look forward to seeing if San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin’s office can solve this crime:

But we’re not holding out any hopes:

Wow. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of people who did this, please get ahold of @chesaboudin’s office so they can deliver their gift cards. https://t.co/Rn1coftLV0 — Zack Kanter (@zackkanter) February 7, 2021

We’re sorry to report that this is EXACTLY what your city’s image is:

@LondonBreed … This can’t be our city’s image. What are we doing about this? https://t.co/GRWHQsMhab — Tyler Florence (@TylerFlorence) February 7, 2021

