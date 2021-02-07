https://www.outkick.com/watch-wild-maskless-fans-fight-at-spurs-rockets-game/

Some NBA teams are allowing limited in-person attendance, and the Houston Rockets are one of those teams. But they may want to reconsider after Saturday night, when a handful of fans decided to rip off their masks and declare war. And if not war, a drunken brawl.

The incident occurred during the Rockets’ 111-106 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, and as usual, it was recorded and posted on social media for all the world to see. You too can check it out in the video below. And please pay special attention to the blonde guy, who took a couple of shots to the face and didn’t budge — or even feel the need to retaliate.

As you likely noticed, none of the combatants were wearing masks, proving that pure rage is a much more powerful emotion than fear of a pandemic. Mostly, it just goes to show that limited attendance doesn’t always mean “more reasonable” attendance.

