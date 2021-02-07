Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Proposes Legalizing Marijuana to 'Create More Equitable State'

http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/DIxhXUc1JTU/

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) proposed Sunday that his state make marijuana legal for recreational purposes.

Evers’ office announced he would include the proposal in his upcoming 2021-23 biennial budget and that the governor compared it to regulations in Illinois and Michigan, NBC 15 reported.

“Frankly, red and blue states across the country have moved forward with legalization and there is no reason Wisconsin should be left behind when we know it’s supported by a majority of Wisconsinites,” Evers stated.

His administration argued legalizing pot would increase revenue and create more jobs while also easing the burden on the criminal justice system. Officials also estimated legalizing it would bring in over $165 million per year in revenue.

Evers explained:

Legalizing and taxing marijuana in Wisconsin — just like we do already with alcohol — ensures a controlled market and safe product are available for both recreational and medicinal users and can open the door for countless opportunities for us to reinvest in our communities and create a more equitable state.

The governor proposed putting aside $80 million of the marijuana revenue to reinvest in communities through a Community Reinvestment Fund, according to Fox 6.

However, there will be certain limits on the sale and possession of marijuana if the state legalizes it, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

“Wisconsin residents can have no more than two ounces and six plants for personal use while non-residents can have no more than 0.25 ounces, and, much like alcohol sales, people would need to be 21 years of age or older to purchase recreational marijuana,” the outlet said.

Meanwhile, Peter Schweizer, author of Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite and president of the Government Accountability Institute (GAI) warned recently that national legalization of marijuana possession, production, and sale will give politicians another way to enrich themselves through corruption.

“By virtue the fact that they get to pick who gets the licenses, it’s not just the state governments who are going to make money, it’s actually the politicians themselves,” he explained.

“It’s not really about personal freedom. It’s not about medical marijuana. It’s about politicians finding yet another pocket in which they can enrich themselves,” Schweizer concluded.

