https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/wow-horrible-liz-cheney-accuses-president-trump-premeditated-effort-provoke-violence-january-6th-tweet-just-days-impeachment-trialvideo/

Nice work, GOP!

On Wednesday night Republican lawmakers rallied around Liz Cheney and voted 145-61 to keep Cheney in a House leadership position.

This was after she joined Nancy Pelosi and Democrats and voted to impeach President Trump in a slapdash impeachment earlier in the month.

91% of Republican voters would vote for President Trump again today.

Only 13% of Wyoming Republicans would vote for Liz Cheney again.

TRENDING: Breaking: Twitter Indefinitely Suspends Gateway Pundit Account After We Announce More Video of TCF Center Fraud Will Be Released in Coming Days

Only the GOP would keep someone in leadership who has a 10% approval rating among her own voters. https://t.co/NsGfaaJfq9 — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) February 4, 2021

It didn’t take long for Liz Cheney to continue her attacks on President Trump.

On Sunday morning Liz Cheney accused Trump of “premeditated effort to provoke violence” in his January 6th tweet.

Here is what President Trump tweeted out after Mike Pence failed to address the massive voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

On Sunday Liz Cheney gave Democrats ammunition by suggesting this was an effort by President Trump to provoke violence!

Liz Cheney: “People will want to know exactly what the president was doing. They will want to know, for example, if the tweet he sent out calling Vice President Pence a coward while the attack was underway, whether that tweet, for example, was a premeditated effort to provoke violence. There are a lot of questions that have to be answered, and there will be many, many criminal investigations looking at every aspect of this and everyone who was involved as there should be.”

Liz Cheney floats the idea that Trump’s tweet attacking Pence during the Capitol insurrection may have been “a premeditated effort to provoke violence” pic.twitter.com/KoyatGirPG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 7, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

