YouTube and Vimeo pulled down a video from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell that alleged election fraud during the Nov. 3 election.

The two video-hosting platforms removed copies of the video, called “Absolute Proof,” and Facebook placed labels on posts made by Lindell.

“Per our presidential election integrity policy, we remove content uploaded after the safe-harbor deadline” that includes claims that “fraud, errors or glitches changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election,” YouTube spokesperson Alex Joseph told The Washington Times and other news outlets on Saturday. “We removed this video and its reuploads in accordance with this policy.”

In early December, the Google-owned platform announced that it would remove content about election fraud after the Dec. 8, 2020 “safe harbor” deadline regarding states’ Electoral College votes.

Vimeo also told the paper that Lindell’s video was removed “for violating Vimeo‘s policies on posting content that claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent or stolen or otherwise illegitimate.”

Lindell’s personal website currently showcases the video, which is being hosted by StreamHoster.

“Watch this video and stay focused,” Lindell told the Washington Times in an email. The Epoch Times has reached out to him for comment.

He also paid for hours-long advertising spots on cable channel One America News Network (OAN), according to the company. The network featured a disclaimer before Lindell’s film was aired.

“Mr. Lindell is the sole author and executive producer of this program and is solely and exclusively responsible for its content,” the narrator says. “This program is not the product of OAN’s reporting.”

The disclaimer adds, “Further, the statements and claims expressed in this program are presented at this time as opinions only and are not intended to be taken or interpreted by the viewer as established facts.”

Previously, Twitter suspended the MyPillow account about a week after suspending Lindell’s account. Twitter said that it suspended his company account for alleged violations of the company’s ban evasion policy.

“I can’t believe they’re doing this to my company,” Lindell said in an interview with USA Today last week. “They’re out to destroy me.”

“Thank you to everyone who has supported MyPillow during this time…..Jack Dorsey is trying to cancel me (Mike Lindell) out!,” he also previously wrote. “We are extremely busy and hiring as fast as we can to handle all the shipping! Jack will be found out and should be put in prison when all is revealed!”

Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, and J.C. Penney have confirmed they will discontinue selling MyPillow products. Lindell suggested the firms are engaging in a politically motivated cancel campaign.

