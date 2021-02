https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-usa-cdc/593-mln-doses-of-covid-19-vaccines-distributed-39-mln-administered-us-cdc-idUSL1N2KD00G

FILE PHOTO: A farmworker is inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine as health professions come out to the farming community to deliver vaccinations during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mecca, California, U.S., February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had distributed 59,304,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the United States and that 39,037,964 doses had been administered as of Saturday morning.

The tallies are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said.

According to its tally posted on Friday, the agency had administered 36,819,212 doses of the vaccines and distributed 58,380,300 doses.

The agency said 30,250,964 people had received 1 or more doses, while 8,317,180 people had gotten the second dose as of Saturday.

A total of 4,628,962 doses of vaccine have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler

