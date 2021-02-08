https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/602151f05db3705aa0a99db0
A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Monday at 12:00 a.m. 13 miles from El Centro, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey….
(FOX NEWS) — The hearings for the second impeachment trial of former President Trump start on Tuesday and Republicans are making it clear, even before they’re gaveled in, that they believe the result…
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — An adviser to former President Donald Trump said the 45th president would be back on social media soon and could have a plan in the works to launch his own social media platfo…
Seeking to bury the hatchet, Cohen interviews Daniels in the latest episode of his podcast, “Mea Culpa.”…