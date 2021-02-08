https://thenationalpulse.com/news/aclu-abandons-free-speech-focus-flips-to-racial-justice/

The American Civil Liberties Union or “ACLU” is set to officially abandon its First Amendment/free speech focus and join the ever-growing industry of “racial justice,” according to their organization’s latest announcement.

On Monday, the 101-year-old organization declared: “President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris made a lot of promises and commitments around racial justice, challenging systemic racial inequality. And now it’s time for the ACLU to be a part of the effort to hold them accountable for those promises.”

The organization – headquartered in New York – has around 1.8 million members and a budget of around $310million per year.

Critics will note a multi-million dollar group adding its voice to the hundreds of billions of dollars corporate America already ploughs into racial issues is scarcely a brave new shift from an entity that once opposed corporate narratives.

Others are already claiming the group – founded by a socialist who opposed the involvement of the U.S. in World War I – is abandoning free speech because while it took 101 years, socialism has now arrived in full in America and the ACLU now actually believes free speech should be crushed, not helped.

In other words, speech was only a cudgel for them against anti-socialism.

The ACLU sued the Trump administration 413 times.

