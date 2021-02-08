https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/americans-especially-married-folks-less-sex-years-past/

(STUDY FINDS) — SAN DIEGO — Despite the perception that online dating has liberalized sexual encounters, a new study finds that Americans are actually having sex less.

Researchers at San Diego State University looked at data from the General Social Survey (GSS), a commonly-referenced sociological survey.

The researchers found the GSS useful in that its representative sample of 26,000 American adults, dating back to 1989, inquires about sexual behavior.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

