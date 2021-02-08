https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/americans-stress-hits-highest-levels-since-start-covid-many-blame-politics/

(STUDY FINDS) — WASHINGTON — No matter where you live on this planet, it’s likely 2020 was a difficult year for you. It’s also fair to say 2020 was particularly disruptive in the United States. Between COVID-19, an election season and aftermath truly like no other, and ongoing civil unrest, last year was trying to say the least for Americans. Now, a new survey finds U.S. adults are still feeling just as, if not more, stressed than at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Researchers with The Harris Poll surveyed 2,076 adults at the end of January 2021. A staggering 84 percent say the United States is facing serious societal issues that have yet to be properly addressed. On a more positive note, nine in 10 respondents hope that the country moves closer toward unity in 2021.

