BACKLASH: Press Sec Says ‘You Took President’s Comments Out of Context’ on Executive Actions
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.28.21
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki continued to deflect criticism Thursday of President Biden’s flurry of Executive Actions; telling reporters “you took the President’s comments a bit out of context.”
“I’m trying to reconcile this… Because he said there was limitations on the use of Executive Actions… Does this suggest that Biden sees himself as a benevolent dictator?” asked one reporter.
“I think you took the president’s comments a bit out of context…,” said the Press Secretary.
.@PressSec is asked how President Biden reconciles his record number of executive orders with his comments on the campaign trail saying that you need consensus to govern or you're a dictatorship:
"I think you took the president's comments a bit out of context…"
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 28, 2021
C’MON MAN! Press Sec Says Biden Allowed to Violate His Own Mask Mandate to ‘Celebrate a Historic Day!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.25.21
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki deflected criticism of Joe Biden for refusing to wear a face mask on federal property Wednesday; saying he was simply “celebrating a historic day” when violating his own mask mandate.
“Why weren’t President Biden and members of the Biden family masked on federal lands last night, if he signed an Executive Order that mandates masks on federal lands at all times?” asked one reporter.
“He was celebrating an historic day in our country!” said Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
“Was that a good example for people watching?” fired-back the journalist.
“I think the power of his example is signing 25 Executive Orders!” said Psaki.
Watch the revealing exchange above.