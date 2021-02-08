https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/aoc-storming-the-capitol-twitter-murder/2021/02/08/id/1009153

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said Monday she will not apologize to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, for accusing him of nearly having her “murdered” during the Capitol riot.

When asked at an event in Queens whether she planned to apologize for accusing Cruz of almost having her killed and calling for his resignation, Ocasio-Cortez defended her tweet.

“That’s not the quote, and I will not apologize for what I said,” Ocasio-Cortez told the New York Post.

On Jan. 28, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a response to Cruz, who had said he agreed with AOC’s concern about the Robinhood stock-trading platform restricting a grassroots campaign to buy GameStop stock.

AOC tweeted:

“I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out. Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign.”

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, led a group of House Republicans who asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to force Ocasio-Cortez to apologize to Cruz.

Cruz objected to certification of Arizona’s Electoral College vote total shortly before a mob opposing the election results stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Last week, Ocasio-Cortez said during an Instagram video broadcast, a police officer banged on her office door, making her fear rioters had entered her congressional office building.

However, AOC was dubbed “Alexandria Ocasio-Smollett” after details emerged she exaggerated the extent of her “trauma” given she was in an office building nearby and not at the Capitol itself during the riot.

Actor Jussie Smollett alleged he was assaulted in Chicago by two white men wearing MAGA hats in Jan. 2019. Smollett later was indicted for filing false police reports.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

