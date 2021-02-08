https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/asl-interpreter-far-right-group-canceled/2021/02/08/id/1009097

Heather Mewshaw, the White House sign language interpreter who was outed as a backer of former President Donald Trump and for ties to the far right, said she has not been asked to do the job again due to her political beliefs, the New York Post reported on Monday.

Mewshaw, who started working as an independent contractor for the White House in November and did five briefings for the Trump administration, as well as one after President Joe Biden entered the Oval Office, said she hasn’t been asked to return following a Time report that she signed speeches for far right groups such as the Hands of Liberty.

“The goal of my activity — at the White House or with Hands of Liberty — is that it’s all about access,” Mewshaw told the Post. “The thing is, I was canceled and humiliated publicly and it was unjust and unfair,” adding she has been “harassed” and “intimidated” online.

Mewshaw, who says she does back Trump, said she doesn’t necessarily agree with everything she translates, but slammed critics who attacked her credibility and professionalism.

“Deaf people just want a chance to decide for themself what information is out there,” she said.

A White House spokesman declined to comment, instead referring to an earlier statement that said, “The President and this administration have made a commitment to having an ASL interpreter at every press briefing and are working to follow through on that commitment every single day.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

