Maricopa County residents deserve an audit of the 2020 election results. All Arizona residents do as well. In fact, patriots across this nation have been waiting impatiently to see a proper audit done on the allegedly fraudulent election results. But one Republican lawmaker took a stand on behalf of the perpetrators of election fraud by voting with Democrats to continue blocking the audit.

State Senator Paul Boyer voted against holding the Maricopa Board of Supervisors in contempt for blocking an audit that the people want done. In doing so, he forced a tie, 15-15, with means the measure failed. State GOP Chair Kelli Ward gave us an update:

In today’s update, Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward provides an update on the Maricopa County audit and the floor action and vote that took place in the State Senate today. @kelliwardaz pic.twitter.com/rIipzEbSF2 — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) February 9, 2021

For weeks, the Board of Supervisors have refused to comply with an order to allow the Senate to audit the election results. Their claim is that it would break the law by exposing voter information, but this is a disingenuous argument. Auditors would be safely capable of shielding identities and personal information as they determined the level of voter fraud in the county. Joe Biden allegedly won Arizona by just over 10K votes.

Leftist mainstream media is reporting this as a victory for democracy. Their gaslighting people into believing reduced transparency and determination of whether or not there was a free and fair election is for the people’s own good. Meanwhile, Boyer himself is proclaiming his decision was somehow righteous.

“My vote today is about prayerful patience. It’s about settling things civilly,” he said, during a tense session on the Senate floor.

GOP state senator Paul Boyer and his Democratic colleagues are terrified that the truth will get out. They object to an audit that could reveal what the left is desperately trying to hide, that there were “irregularities” in Maricopa County and beyond.

