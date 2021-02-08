https://www.theblaze.com/shows/glenn-beck-podcast/politico-enraged-ben-shapiro-playbook

The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro argues that even liberals are becoming too scared to speak out in defense of anyone who dares to disagree with the “woke left” — even if their own freedoms are on the line — and he has experienced it firsthand.

Case in point, hundreds of Politico staffers were enraged and horrified last month after Ben was invited to guest-write the site’s “Playbook” political newsletter. Apparently, giving a voice to even one conservative is way too extreme for our modern media.

This week on the Glenn Beck Podcast, Ben shed new light on the Politico Playbook blow-up and explained why he believes this will become the new normal in the Democratic Party.

