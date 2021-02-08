https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2021/02/08/biden-orders-ice-halt-deportation-warnings-stresses-customer/

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) ordered immigration officials to stop warning illegal migrants that they may face deportation because this causes “undue stress” for “customers”. This latest action further separates the Biden administration’s approach to illegal immigration from that of the Trump administration. The order is a part of Biden’s intention to end deportations.

Illegal immigrants are issued a Notice to Appear (NTA) instructing them to appear in court if they are being denied immigration benefits. Their appearance in court might end in deportation, depending on the immigration judge’s ruling. Effective immediately, officers are no longer allowed to tell customers that they face the possibility of deportation for lying on their application for asylum or when applying for a green card. This gentle touch with illegal immigrants takes a step further than just ending deportations – now the criminal is not to be stressed out worrying about his or her immigration status. You can’t make this stuff up.

The Biden administration rescinded two memos from the Trump administration that were intended to encourage illegal aliens to return back to their homes on their own. Now, Biden wants to go back to the bad old days of widespread use of a catch and release style of program as used in previous administrations.

“This guidance will ensure the agency is not placing undue stress on the customer who believes he/she may or may not receive an NTA based on the information provided in their denial notification,” said the email from the agency’s Service Center Operations Directorate. A spokesman said, “U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services recently rescinded two 2018 policy memos related to the issuance of Notices to Appear when processing requests for immigration benefits. The agency was directed to rescind the relevant policy in a DHS memo issued Jan. 20. USCIS will release additional implementation guidance on this issue in the near future.” Under the 2018 policy, USCIS officers were told to use their authority to issue a notice setting up an immigration court date for rejected migrant applicants and warn them in their rejection letter that they could face deportation, according to immigration expert Jessica Vaughan. She said that the goal was to encourage illegals to return home on their own.

Ms.Vaughan is the director of policy studies for the Center for Immigration Studies. She asks a perfectly reasonable question – since when do we have to worry about enforcing laws because it may upset the offender? That was exactly my first reaction to this story. It’s possible to both feel compassion for a migrant wanting to pursue a better life in the United States while also expecting that person to follow the laws of the land to achieve that goal. Illegal immigration is conflated by liberals to mean all immigration.

“Since when is the law not enforced because the person who broke it might become upset or stressed? It’s bad enough that they are not enforcing the law anymore, but it’s ridiculous that their utmost concern is the feelings of the people who are breaking the law,” she told Secrets. “Apparently they do not want any illegal aliens, even those who tried to lie or cheat their way to a green card, to be worried about possible deportation. These includes illegal aliens who brazenly talked their way into the United States with a bogus asylum application, or submitted papers for a sham marriage, or who have a disqualifying criminal record, who are now considered fragile snowflakes who must be spared the ‘stress’ of suggesting that they might be removed,” she added.

The term illegal alien is under fire. Nevermind that the word alien has been used since 1798 in the Alien and Sedition Acts, four laws passed by the Federalist -dominated 5th United States Congress and signed into law by President John Adams. This is now an offensive use of words for the open borders crowd. Biden is officially ending the use of illegal alien and replacing it with noncitizen. That ought to do it, right? The word police are here to make everyone feel all warm and fuzzy about open borders. This is included in the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021.

Biden’s administration is unveiling the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, which would include a number of radical measures such as an eight-year path to citizenship for illegal immigrants and immediate green cards for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) recipients. While the text of the bill has not yet been released, a fact sheet put out by the Biden transition team before the inauguration said that the bill would remove the word “alien” from immigration laws and replace it with “noncitizen.” The fact sheet said the move “recognizes America as a nation of immigrants.” Immigration activists and lawmakers have long battled over language related to immigration. Many now refer not to illegal immigrants but “undocumented” immigrants.

Political correctness is tedious. We are, in fact, a nation of immigrants. I think it is what makes our country unique and a beacon of hope. However, supporting legal immigration is not the same as closing our eyes to illegal immigration. The two things are just not the same. We are a nation of laws. Our sovereignity as a nation depends on border security and the laws that provide it. Enough with the silly word battles. We should all be concerned that Team Biden is hellbent to go back to unenforced immigration laws, including catch and release, which often allows illegal aliens to skip court dates and go where they wish in the United States without consequence.

