NFL Football – Super Bowl LV – Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, U.S. – February 7, 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Cameron Brate celebrates with teammates during the game REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton NFL Football – Super Bowl LV – Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Kansas City Chiefs – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, U.S. – February 7, 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Cameron Brate celebrates with teammates during the game REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

February 8, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House on Monday said President Joe Biden will invite the U.S. Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and last season’s NBA champions, the L.A. Lakers to the White House once it is safe.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it dangerous to host large-scale events at the White House, such as the traditional visits by championship-winning sports teams.

Meanwhile, the Lakers said in early January they looked forward to visiting the White House once Biden took office after reigning basketball teams had skipped the ceremonial visits during the four years Biden’s predecessor, former President Donald Trump, held office.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chris Reese)

